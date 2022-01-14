President halts sacking of Litro Chairman

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday (January 13) overturned the decision to remove Litro Company Chairman Theshara Jayasinghe from the post.

On Wednesday, 12 January Finance Ministry Secretary S.R. Attygalle wrote to Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation Ltd, which owns Litro, instructing to appoint with immediate effect, Renuka Perera as Chairman and Board Member of the Board of Directors of Litro Gas Lanka Ltd, replacing Jayasinghe. “Please take necessary action to effect this appointment,” the letter stated.

The letter was also copied to the President’s Secretary, the Prime Minister’s Secretary, Renuka Perera, and Theshara Jayasinghe, among others.

The reasons for the removal of Chairman Jayainsghe had not been stated. President Rajapaksa was reportedly inspecting the Kerawalapitiya Litro Gas Storage Terminal when he learned that Litro Chairman had been asked to step down. He had then instructed to rescind the removal of Jayasinghe.

Meanwhile, Litro Surakeeme Jathika Ekamuthuwa (LSJE), holding a media briefing thanked the President for his timely intervention.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Sulochana Ramiah Mohan)