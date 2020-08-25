The Court of Appeal today issued an interim injunction order preventing the execution of the warrants issued for the arrest of Mayor of Kurunegala Thushara Sanjeewa and four others over the ‘Kings Court’ building demolition case.

The order was delivered by Appeals Court’s bench consisting of its President, Justice A.H.M.D. Nawaz and Justice Sobhitha Rajakaruna, after taking up the writ petitions filed by the Kurunegala Mayor and others challenging the arrest warrant issued on them.