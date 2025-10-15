STF deployed to bring back Ishara Sewwandi and others from Nepal

Posted by Editor on October 15, 2025 - 9:51 am

Two officers of the Police Special Task Force (STF) have left for Nepal to bring back five Sri Lankans, including the main suspect, Ishara Sewwandi, in the murder of notorious underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, also known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa”.

According to reports, the STF officers have gone abroad to assist the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team already in Nepal.

The suspects are expected to arrive in Sri Lanka this evening (October 15).

The prime suspect, 25-year-old Pinpura Devage Ishara Sewwandi, was arrested in a joint operation carried out by the CID and Nepalese security forces. She was reportedly staying in a house about 18 kilometers from Kathmandu at the time of her arrest. Sewwandi is accused of aiding and abetting the gunman who carried out the shooting that killed “Ganemulla Sanjeewa.”

Four other individuals, including another woman, were also taken into custody along with her. Among those arrested is said to be a close associate of “Kehelbaddara Padme,” who is a leader of an organized criminal gang and is currently in police custody.

“Ganemulla Sanjeewa,” a member of an organized crime group, was shot dead on February 19, 2025, at the No. 05 Magistrate’s Court within the Colombo Hulftsdorp Court Complex.

The murder was allegedly carried out by a group linked to “Kehelbaddara Padme.”