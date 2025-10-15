Gunaratne Wanninayake seeks court’s protection from arrest

Posted by Editor on October 15, 2025 - 10:13 am

Attorney-at-Law Gunaratne Wanninayake has filed a writ petition before the Court of Appeal, seeking an order to prevent his arrest.

The petition was submitted through his lawyers. In his application, Wanninayake has named the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Mount Lavinia Police Station, and several other individuals as respondents.

According to the petition, the police are allegedly preparing to illegally arrest Wanninayake in connection with a recent incident that took place at the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court premises. He is accused of obstructing the duties of a police officer during that incident.

Wanninayake has therefore requested the Court of Appeal to issue an order preventing his arrest, claiming that such an arrest would be unlawful.