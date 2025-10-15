PNB Director Hemal Prashantha transferred – SSP H.M.C.P. Herath appointed new Director

Posted by Editor on October 15, 2025 - 11:56 am

The National Police Commission has announced key transfers in the Sri Lanka Police, effective October 13, 2025.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hemal Prashantha, who was serving as the Director of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), has been transferred to serve as the Acting Commanding Officer of the Police Field Force Headquarters.

Along with SSP Hemal Prashantha, two other SSPs were also transferred as part of the reshuffle, the police confirmed.

Following this change, SSP H.M.C.P. Herath has been appointed as the new Director of the Police Narcotics Bureau.