Gunaratne Wanninayake ready to appear before Court

Posted by Editor on October 15, 2025 - 12:15 pm

Attorney-at-Law Gunaratne Wanninayake, who is wanted by the police for arrest, is prepared to appear before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court, his lawyer informed the Court of Appeal today (October 15).

President’s Counsel Faisz Musthapha, representing Wanninayake, revealed this when the Court of Appeal took up for consideration the writ petition filed by Wanninayake, seeking an order to prevent his arrest.

During the hearing, Justice Rohantha Abeysuriya of the Court of Appeal stated that the Court could not issue an interim order to prevent the petitioner’s arrest. He also observed that it would be more appropriate for Wanninayake to surrender before the Magistrate’s Court and resolve the matter there.

Following the submissions, the bench of the Court of Appeal ordered that the petition be taken up again tomorrow (October 16) at 1:30 p.m. to review the progress of the case.