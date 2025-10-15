Manusha Nanayakkara arrested by Bribery Commission

Posted by Editor on October 15, 2025 - 1:48 pm

Former Minister Manusha Nanayakkara has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

He was taken into custody when he arrived at the Commission this morning to provide a statement.

Nanayakkara had been summoned to give a statement regarding an ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in sending Sri Lankan workers to Israel for agricultural jobs during the previous government’s period.

Meanwhile, the Colombo Magistrate’s Court yesterday (October 14) rejected a request made by Manusha Nanayakkara seeking anticipatory bail in order to avoid arrest by the Bribery Commission.

UPDATE – 06:25 PM:

Former Minister Manusha Nanayakkara was granted bail by Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama.