Gunaratne Wanninayake appears before Mount Lavinia court

Posted by Editor on October 15, 2025 - 4:00 pm

Attorney-at-Law Gunaratne Wanninayake, who was involved in an incident with a police constable at the Mount Lavinia Court premises, appeared before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court today (October 15).

Police had launched an operation to arrest him over allegations that he verbally abused and threatened a policeman who was on duty within the court premises on October 10, 2025.

Wanninayake was accompanied to court by the President of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL), Attorney-at-Law Rajeev Amarasuriya.

Earlier in the day, his legal counsel informed the Court of Appeal that Wanninayake was prepared to appear before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court regarding the incident.

President’s Counsel Faisz Musthapha, who appeared on behalf of Wanninayake, made this statement when the writ petition filed by his client seeking to prevent his arrest was taken up for consideration.

However, the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Rohantha Abeysuriya, stated that the court could not issue an interim order to prevent Wanninayake’s arrest. Justice Abeysuriya also noted that it would be more appropriate for the petitioner to surrender to the Magistrate’s Court and resolve the matter there.

The Court of Appeal bench ordered that the petition be recalled tomorrow (October 16) at 1:30 PM to review the progress of the proceedings.

UPDATE – 05:25 PM:

Attorney-at-Law Gunaratne Wanninayake was released on bail after appearing before court this evening (October 15).

The Magistrate ordered that the suspect be released on two sureties of Rs. 500,000 each and directed that if the suspect attempts to influence or intimidate any witnesses, his bail will be revoked.

Additionally, the Magistrate ordered the suspect to appear before the Western Province (South) Crimes Division by 9:00 a.m. tomorrow (October 16) to record a statement.