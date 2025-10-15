Ishara Sewwandi brought back to Sri Lanka from Nepal

Posted by Editor on October 15, 2025 - 7:00 pm

Ishara Sewwandi, the female suspect wanted in connection with the murder of underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, also known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa,” who was arrested in Nepal yesterday (October 14), has arrived in Sri Lanka this evening (October 15).

The aircraft carrying Ishara Sewwandi and five other suspects who were arrested landed at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at 6:54 p.m.

The group is scheduled to be handed over to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD).

Earlier, two officers of the Police Special Task Force (STF) had left for Nepal to bring back five Sri Lankans, including the main suspect, Ishara Sewwandi, in connection with the murder of notorious underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, alias “Ganemulla Sanjeewa.”

According to reports, the STF officers had gone abroad to assist the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team that was already in Nepal.

The prime suspect, 25-year-old Pinpura Devage Ishara Sewwandi, was arrested in a joint operation carried out by the CID and Nepalese security forces. She had reportedly been staying in a house about 18 kilometers from Kathmandu at the time of her arrest. Sewwandi is accused of aiding and abetting the gunman who carried out the shooting that killed “Ganemulla Sanjeewa.”

Four other individuals, including another woman, were also taken into custody along with her. Among those arrested is said to be a close associate of “Kehelbaddara Padme,” a leader of an organized criminal gang who is currently in police custody.

“Ganemulla Sanjeewa,” a member of an organized crime group, was shot dead on February 19, 2025, at Court No. 05 of the Colombo Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court Complex.

The murder was allegedly carried out by a group linked to “Kehelbaddara Padme.”