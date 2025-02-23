Three more arrested over ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’ assassination

Sri Lanka Police state that three more suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of notorious underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, alias ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa.’

The arrests were made yesterday (February 22) by the Colombo Crime Division (CCD).

According to the police, a 22-year-old resident of Malwatta Road, Asgiriya, Gampaha, identified as Horanakarage Damidu Lakshan, has been taken into custody on charges of possessing the firearm used in the crime, facilitating the shooter to obtain it the day before the murder, and aiding and abetting the crime.

Additionally, a 25-year-old resident of Asgiriwalpola, Udugampola, identified as Pulleperuma Arachchige Damith Anjana Nayanajith, has been arrested for transporting the shooter and other suspects in a three-wheeler after the crime, as well as for aiding and abetting the offense.

Furthermore, under the same charges, a 19-year-old resident of Asgiriwalpola, Udugampola, identified as Pulleperuma Arachchige Chamoth Gimhana, has also been taken into custody.

The three-wheeler involved in the incident has been seized by investigating officers. With these latest arrests, the total number of suspects apprehended in connection with the crime has risen to eight.

