Arjun Aloysius and two others released from prison
Posted by Editor on February 22, 2025 - 5:45 pm
Arjun Aloysius, Director of W.M. Mendis Distilleries, and two others were released from remand custody today (February 22) after serving a six-month prison sentence for defaulting on a Rs. 3.5 billion Value Added Tax (VAT) payment.
They were sentenced by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court on October 14, 2024, for non-payment of VAT.
Prisons Commissioner Gamini B. Dissanayake confirmed their release from Welikada Prison, while prison sources stated that they were freed after completing their sentence.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Arjun Aloysius and two others released from prison February 22, 2025
- Two more arrested over ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’ assassination February 22, 2025
- Sri Lanka Police identify 58 organized crime gangs and 1,400 associates February 22, 2025
- Sri Lankan President pushes for rapid digital economy growth February 22, 2025
- Namal Rajapaksa ready to lead if government dissolves February 22, 2025