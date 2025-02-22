Arjun Aloysius and two others released from prison

Posted by Editor on February 22, 2025 - 5:45 pm

Arjun Aloysius, Director of W.M. Mendis Distilleries, and two others were released from remand custody today (February 22) after serving a six-month prison sentence for defaulting on a Rs. 3.5 billion Value Added Tax (VAT) payment.

They were sentenced by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court on October 14, 2024, for non-payment of VAT.

Prisons Commissioner Gamini B. Dissanayake confirmed their release from Welikada Prison, while prison sources stated that they were freed after completing their sentence.