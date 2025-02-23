Sri Lanka Human Rights Commission warns of rising Police abuse complaints

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka states that complaints against police officers have increased.

The majority of these complaints relate to torture, arbitrary arrests and detentions, as well as harassment.

The commission also noted allegations of inaction on public complaints.

This issue received special attention during a meeting between Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya, senior police officers, and members of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka.

During the discussion, the commission recommended restructuring internal police procedures and adopting new technological methods.

Acting IGP Weerasooriya stated that the goal for this year is to significantly reduce incidents of human rights violations.