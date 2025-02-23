Sri Lanka Human Rights Commission warns of rising Police abuse complaints
The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka states that complaints against police officers have increased.
The majority of these complaints relate to torture, arbitrary arrests and detentions, as well as harassment.
The commission also noted allegations of inaction on public complaints.
This issue received special attention during a meeting between Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya, senior police officers, and members of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka.
During the discussion, the commission recommended restructuring internal police procedures and adopting new technological methods.
Acting IGP Weerasooriya stated that the goal for this year is to significantly reduce incidents of human rights violations.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka President: No threat to national security, gang wars under investigation February 23, 2025
- Brand-new motorcycles near Rs. 1 Million, Three-wheelers hit Rs. 2 Million in Sri Lanka February 23, 2025
- Sri Lanka Human Rights Commission warns of rising Police abuse complaints February 23, 2025
- Three more arrested over ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’ assassination February 23, 2025
- Arjun Aloysius and two others released from prison February 22, 2025