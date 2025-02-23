Brand-new motorcycles near Rs. 1 Million, Three-wheelers hit Rs. 2 Million in Sri Lanka
Posted by Editor on February 23, 2025 - 10:17 am
The price of a brand-new motorcycle imported to Sri Lanka is expected to be nearly Rs. 1 million, while a three-wheeler will cost nearly Rs. 2 million.
These prices are based on the first batch of vehicles arriving after the resumption of vehicle imports in Sri Lanka.
David Pieris Motor Company (Pvt) Ltd announced on its official website that a brand-new Pulsar N160 motorcycle costs Rs. 934,950.
A brand-new Discover 125 DRL motorcycle is priced at Rs. 731,950, while a brand-new CT 100 ES motorcycle costs Rs. 637,950.
Meanwhile, the price of a brand-new Bajaj three-wheeler is Rs. 1,995,000, which is nearly Rs. 2 million.
