Sri Lanka President: No threat to national security, gang wars under investigation

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake asserts that there is no threat to national security within the country.

The President made this statement today (February 23) during his visit to the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy.

He further clarified that the ongoing crisis is merely a conflict between underworld gangs and assured that swift action is being taken to control the situation.

Expressing his views further, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated:

“There is no threat to national security. Underworld gangs are engaged in conflicts among themselves, but this does not pose a threat to public safety. However, these underworld groups have expanded into various sectors and institutions over a long period, forming destructive networks through their connections. We are making a strong effort to curb this. We have great confidence that we can accomplish this task.

These groups grew under political protection, but now there is no such protection. On the other hand, we are receiving certain information, and we have already initiated investigations into it. There is growing suspicion as to whether this is merely a gang war or if some hidden hand is orchestrating and coordinating everything behind the scenes. We have already begun investigations into this matter.”