PM Rejects Nalin Hewage’s remarks on MP Rohini Kavirathna

Posted by Editor on February 23, 2025 - 10:35 pm

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that she does not approve of the statement made by Deputy Minister Nalin Hewage regarding Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Member of Parliament Rohini Wijeratne Kavirathna.

She further mentioned that it would have been better if what happened yesterday had not occurred.

Expressing her views further, the Prime Minister said:

“That was not appropriate. I was not present at the occasion. However, Minister Nalinda Jayatissa immediately rejected it at the time. He intervened to correct it.”

“If a mistake happens on our side, we intervene to correct it. We do not approve of such things. Mistakes can happen from our side as well.”

“Just because someone is from our side, we do not try to justify wrongdoing. It would have been better if what happened yesterday had not occurred.”

Deputy Minister Nalin Hewage made a statement in Parliament yesterday, mentioning that a newspaper advertisement had been published indicating that Matale District MP Rohini Kavirathna’s name had been changed.