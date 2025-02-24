Key revelations from the inquest into Ganemulla Sanjeewa’s murder

The inquest into the murder of notorious underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, alias ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa,’ was conducted today (February 24) before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Ganemulla Sanjeewa was shot dead at the Colombo Hulftsdorp Court Complex on February 19, 2025.

The evidence related to this inquest was recorded before Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali.

During the proceedings, under the supervision of Colombo Crime Division Police Sergeant Bandara, Police Constable Hewapathiranage Tharanga from the Keselwatta Police Station, who was on duty in the courtroom at the time of the shooting, testified that court proceedings had commenced around 9:30 or 9:35 AM on the day of the incident.

“That day, the extension of the remand period for the suspects in custody was being conducted via Skype. Around 9:40 AM, two prison officers opened the locked courtroom door and brought in a suspect. One prison officer approached me and said they had brought Ganemulla Sanjeewa. I instructed them to place the suspect in the holding cell.

At that moment, the prison officer said the suspect could not be placed in the cell because he had enemies. He was then instructed to sit on a bench. I told the prison officer that if the Magistrate inquired, they should provide an explanation.

The suspect was then seated on the bench. After handling about 30 cases via Skype, the Skype connection was disrupted. Following this, Ganemulla Sanjeewa’s case was called, and the accused was presented in the holding dock.

At that moment, the Magistrate asked Sanjeewa whether he was out on bail. Sanjeewa replied that he was not. The Magistrate then questioned the prison officer about why the suspect had been brought in without a court order. The prison officer stepped forward to respond but was only able to utter the word ‘nine’ before gunshots rang out.

There were three or four gunshots, and people inside the courtroom started screaming. A person dressed in a lawyer’s outfit was seen turning toward the defendant’s dock and making some movement. That’s when the gunshots occurred. I did not see the person’s face clearly, but he was wearing a blue tie. After that, he opened the door and ran outside. There was nothing in his hand.

I then looked toward the judge’s bench, but the Magistrate was not there. Upon checking, we found the Magistrate hiding under the bench. We safely escorted her to the official chamber. The Magistrate was in shock. Meanwhile, the suspect, Ganemulla Sanjeewa, was lying inside the defendant’s dock with his head tilted upwards,” he stated.

Following this, another eyewitness, Attorney-at-Law Priyantha Pushpakumara Samaranayake, who was in the courtroom at the time of the incident, testified that he had arrived at the courtroom around 8:30 AM that day.

“Around 9:30 AM, court proceedings began. At that moment, a tall individual entered the courtroom with his face partially covered by a file cover. I only saw his eyes. I did not assume he was a lawyer. I thought he might be an officer from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) or the Narcotics Bureau. Later, Ganemulla Sanjeewa’s case was called.

The prison officers presented the suspect in the defendant’s dock. The Magistrate asked him whether he was out on bail, to which he replied that he was not. The Magistrate then questioned the prison officers as to why he had been brought in without a court order.

At that moment, the tall individual standing behind suddenly took something out and aimed at Sanjeewa. Gunshots were heard immediately. About five gunshots were fired. The person then placed the pistol on the ground, opened the door, and ran outside.

Then, an officer named Rukshan shouted, ‘A lawyer shot him!’ The courtroom erupted in chaos. Sanjeewa had fallen inside the holding dock,” he stated.

Next, Police Constable Anura Wijesiri, attached to the Peliyagoda Crime Division, gave his testimony.

He stated that he had arrived at Courtroom No. 05 of the Colombo Magistrate’s Court around 9:15 AM on the day of the shooting, which was the 19th of the month.

“Around 9:30 AM, court proceedings began. Since cases were being heard via Skype, civilians were removed from the courtroom, leaving only court staff, prison officers, police officers, and lawyers inside.

At around 9:45 AM, prison officers brought in a suspect and seated him on a bench near the holding cell. Then, his case was called. Suddenly, an individual who appeared to be a lawyer opened fire at the suspect in the defendant’s dock. About five gunshots were fired.

People inside the courtroom started screaming. The shooter then placed the revolver on the ground, opened the door, and fled. At that moment, STF (Special Task Force) officers arrived. Civilians were seen lying on the staircase in panic. I also saw a revolver-like firearm near the defendant’s dock,” he testified.

Following this, the court postponed further witness examination until February 27, 2025.

