Chandana Sooriyabandara appointed Media Advisor to Sri Lanka President

Posted by Editor on February 24, 2025 - 6:50 pm

Senior journalist Chandana Sooriyabandara has been officially appointed as the Media Advisor to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

In addition, Anuruddha Lokuhapuarachchi has been named Director of International Media and Strategic Communications under the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Furthermore, Prasanna Perera has been appointed Director General of the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Bringing a wealth of academic expertise to the role, Prasanna Perera holds a Master of Science degree from the University of Peradeniya, along with Postgraduate Diplomas in Communication from the University of Sri Jayewardenepura and in Mass Communication from the University of Kelaniya.

These officials received their letters of appointment this afternoon (February 24) from the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Chandana Sooriyabandara, a senior journalist with over 30 years of experience, has made remarkable contributions to Sri Lanka’s media industry. He has played a distinguished role in the sector, earning the trust of audiences as an excellent communicator with extensive media knowledge. He is also a writer.

Anuruddha Lokuhapuarachchi, known for his distinguished career in photojournalism, worked with the Reuters news agency for nearly two decades. He is credited with introducing digital photography to Sri Lanka’s print media industry. Lokuhapuarachchi is also a graduate in photography and digital imaging and holds an honorary degree in the field, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).