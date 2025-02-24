Massive manhunt for female suspect in Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder

More than 100 police officers have launched search operations in several areas to locate a female suspect hiding in connection with the murder of notorious underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, alias ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa.’

The search operations are being carried out in Matugama, Agalawatta, Horawala, Yatadola, Nabada, and Weththewa.

Accordingly, personnel from the Colombo Crime Division (CCD), the Special Task Force (STF), intelligence units, and other police officers are involved in these operations.

Investigations conducted so far, based on intelligence reports, have revealed that the suspect was last seen in the Matugama area.

Suspect Details:

Name: Pinpura Devage Ishara Sewwandi

25 years N.I.C. Number: 995892480V

995892480V Address: 243/01, Negombo Road, Jaya Mawatha, Katuwellegama

Additionally, several recent photographs of the suspect have been uncovered during the police investigation and forwarded to the media.

Furthermore, Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya stated at a recent media briefing that a substantial cash reward from the Police Reward Fund will be offered to anyone providing accurate information about the suspect.

The police have also assured that the confidentiality of informants will be protected.

Anyone with information about the suspect is requested to contact the Director of the Colombo Crime Division at 0718591727 or the Officer-in-Charge at 0718591735.

So far, eight suspects, including two police constables, have been arrested in connection with the murder of Ganemulla Sanjeewa.

The Colombo Crime Division is conducting further investigations into the case.

