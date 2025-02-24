Police open fire on fleeing vehicle, arrest couple with cannabis in Hokandara

Posted by Editor on February 24, 2025 - 12:06 pm

Police opened fire at a motor vehicle that ignored police orders and sped away in the Hokandara, Viskam Mawatha area, under the Malabe Police Division.

The incident occurred last night (February 23) when a team of officers from the Malabe Police Station conducted a raid based on received information and signaled a vehicle to stop.

However, the vehicle suddenly reversed, prompting a police officer to fire at one of its wheels. The vehicle then collided with a nearby electric pole and came to a stop.

Upon inspection, police discovered 1.8 kg of cannabis hidden under the driver’s seat. A 30-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, who were transporting the narcotics, were subsequently arrested.

According to the police, the suspects are a married couple residing in the Delgoda area.

Further investigations led to a search of their residence, where an additional 1 kg of cannabis and a weighing scale used for trafficking were found.

The Malabe Police are conducting further investigations.