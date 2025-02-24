Petitions against Deshabandu’s IGP appointment fixed for hearing
The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has fixed for hearing the nine Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions challenging the appointment of Deshabandu Tennakoon as the Inspector General of Police (IGP).
The petitions argue that the manner in which Tennakoon, who previously served as the Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province, was appointed as IGP is unconstitutional.
A five-member Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices Preethi Padman Surasena, Yasantha Kodagoda, A.H.M.D. Nawaz, Shiran Gooneratne, and Achala Wengappuli, took up the case today (February 24) and scheduled the petitions for argument on May 6, 7, and 8, 2025.
The Supreme Court has already issued an interim order restraining Deshabandu Tennakoon from exercising the powers, functions, and responsibilities of the office of IGP.
During the hearing, President’s Counsel Romesh de Silva, representing Tennakoon, requested the court to expedite the hearing, citing the interim injunction preventing his client from performing duties as IGP.
The petitioners, including the Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, the Young Journalists’ Association, and other parties, argue that the Constitutional Council’s recommendation to appoint Tennakoon as IGP was unlawful.
They seek a ruling declaring that the decision to appoint Tennakoon based on those recommendations is against the law.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Police open fire on fleeing vehicle, arrest couple with cannabis in Hokandara February 24, 2025
- Petitions against Deshabandu’s IGP appointment fixed for hearing February 24, 2025
- Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary orders immediate arrest of military deserters February 24, 2025
- PM Rejects Nalin Hewage’s remarks on MP Rohini Kavirathna February 23, 2025
- Sri Lanka President: No threat to national security, gang wars under investigation February 23, 2025