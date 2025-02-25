Two more suspects arrested in connection with ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’ murder

Posted by Editor on February 25, 2025 - 8:41 am

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) has arrested two additional suspects in connection with the murder of notorious underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, also known as ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa.’

Ganemulla Sanjeewa was shot dead at the No. 05 Magistrate’s Court in the Colombo Hulftsdorp Court Complex on February 19, 2025.

The arrests were made on February 24, 2025, bringing the total number of suspects in custody to ten.

According to police headquarters, the CCD carried out the arrests based on evidence of the suspects aiding and abetting the crime while also concealing critical information.

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

Name: Pinpura Devage Chamidu Thiwanka Weerasinghe (23)

Residence: Katuwellegama, Negombo

Charges: Concealing information and aiding and abetting the murder

Pinpura Devage Chamidu Thiwanka Weerasinghe (23) Katuwellegama, Negombo Concealing information and aiding and abetting the murder Name: Sesathpura Devage Samanthi (48)

Residence: Katuwellegama, Negombo

Charges: Concealing information and aiding and abetting the murder

Investigations have revealed that the two suspects are the younger brother and mother of Pinpura Devage Ishara Sewwandi, a key suspect in the case.

Authorities state that both individuals had prior knowledge of the murder but failed to report it, actively assisting the perpetrators instead.

The Colombo Crimes Division is continuing further investigations into the case.

Related Articles: