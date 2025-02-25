Deputy Minister of Defence assures public security in Sri Lanka

Deputy Minister of Defence, Retired Major General Aruna Jayasekera, has assured that there is no uncertainty regarding public security in Sri Lanka.

He emphasized that authorities are taking swift action regarding reported incidents to ensure safety and stability in the country.

Speaking on the matter, the Deputy Minister highlighted that the government has decided to immediately arrest all armed forces deserters, as they have not formally resigned from their positions.

He noted that this step is crucial in addressing concerns related to public security.

He further stated that the government is actively working to curb any risks to national and public security, and these efforts have been successful so far.

According to him, authorities have been able to arrest suspects linked to various security-related incidents more efficiently than ever before.

The Deputy Minister reassured the general public that there is no cause for concern regarding public security, as the government of Sri Lanka remains committed to taking prompt and effective action in maintaining law and order in the country.