Seven arrested over fatal shooting at Uswetakeiyawa beach

Posted by Editor on February 25, 2025 - 11:07 am

Seven suspects, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man at Uswetakeiyawa Beach in Ja-Ela on the night of February 20, 2025.

According to police, the arrested suspects include the alleged shooter and the individual who transported him to the crime scene in a three-wheeler.

They were apprehended yesterday from various locations across Sri Lanka, and all are residents of Uswetakeiyawa.

The victim, a 29-year-old resident of Kadawatha, was found shot dead at Morganwatta Beach in Uswetakeiyawa.

Police discovered nine empty T-56 shell casings and a live bullet near the body.

Investigations suggest that the attack was orchestrated by a person known as Dubai Kalana, a close associate of Keselbaddara Padme, who is suspected of involvement in the murder of Ganemulla Sanjeewa.

Police are continuing further investigations into the incident.