Ishara Sewwandi arrested in Nepal
Five individuals, including Ishara Sewwandi, who were accused of aiding and abetting the murder of organized crime gang leader “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” inside the Hulftsdorp Court Complex, have been arrested in Nepal.
The main suspect in the shooting incident that killed organized crime figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, also known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa,” is a woman named Ishara Sewwandi.
Notorious underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, also known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa,” was shot dead on February 19, 2025, at the No. 05 Magistrate’s Court within the Colombo Hulftsdorp Court Complex.
The prime suspect who allegedly aided and abetted the gunman in carrying out the shooting is a 25-year-old woman named Pinpura Devage Ishara Sewwandi.
She had been in hiding since the day of the shooting, and authorities had not received any reliable information about her whereabouts until now.
Arrangements are reportedly underway to extradite the suspects to Sri Lanka through diplomatic channels for further legal action.
Related Articles:
- Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder case to be heard via Skype due to security concerns
- Two more suspects arrested in connection with ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’ murder
- Key revelations from the inquest into Ganemulla Sanjeewa’s murder
- Massive manhunt for female suspect in Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder
- Three more arrested over ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’ assassination
- Two more arrested over ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’ assassination
- Gunman reveals woman’s role in killing Ganemulla Sanjeewa
- Policeman arrested for links to woman wanted in ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’ murder
- Sri Lanka to review court security after Ganemulla Sanjeewa’s assassination
- Gunman arrested in Ganemulla Sanjeewa killing
- Ganemulla Sanjeewa shot dead at Colombo Hulftsdorp court complex
