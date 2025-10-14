Ishara Sewwandi arrested in Nepal

Posted by Editor on October 14, 2025 - 8:27 am

Five individuals, including Ishara Sewwandi, who were accused of aiding and abetting the murder of organized crime gang leader “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” inside the Hulftsdorp Court Complex, have been arrested in Nepal.

The main suspect in the shooting incident that killed organized crime figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, also known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa,” is a woman named Ishara Sewwandi.

Notorious underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, also known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa,” was shot dead on February 19, 2025, at the No. 05 Magistrate’s Court within the Colombo Hulftsdorp Court Complex.

The prime suspect who allegedly aided and abetted the gunman in carrying out the shooting is a 25-year-old woman named Pinpura Devage Ishara Sewwandi.

She had been in hiding since the day of the shooting, and authorities had not received any reliable information about her whereabouts until now.

Arrangements are reportedly underway to extradite the suspects to Sri Lanka through diplomatic channels for further legal action.

