Ex-President Maithripala Sirisena records statement before Bribery Commission

Posted by Editor on October 13, 2025 - 3:41 pm

Former Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena appeared before the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) this morning (October 13).

He was summoned to provide a statement over an alleged financial fraud said to have occurred about 15 years ago at an institution linked to the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

According to reports, the former President spent nearly five hours at the CIABOC headquarters.

He left the premises around 2:00 PM after giving his statement to the officials.