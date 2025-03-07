Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder case to be heard via Skype due to security concerns

Posted by Editor on March 7, 2025 - 10:19 am

Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali has instructed the court registrar to take necessary steps to conduct the case related to the Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder via Skype today (March 7), citing security concerns regarding the nine suspects currently in remand custody.

Accordingly, the registrar has notified prison officials to make the necessary arrangements for the virtual hearing. The magistrate issued this directive due to the security risks involved in transporting the suspects to court.

So far, 11 suspects have been identified in connection with the murder, with nine already arrested. Among them, one suspect, who allegedly entered the court disguised as a lawyer and shot Ganemulla Sanjeewa, is currently being detained and interrogated for 90 days by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD). The remaining nine suspects, accused of aiding and abetting the murder, remain in remand custody.

Notorious underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, also known as ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa,’ was shot dead on February 19, 2025, at No. 05 Magistrate’s Court in the Colombo Hulftsdorp Court Complex.

