Three Sri Lanka Police officers arrested for taking bribe from Austrian tourist

Posted by Editor on March 7, 2025 - 11:12 am

Three police officers, including a sergeant and two constables attached to the Kollupitiya Police Station, have been arrested for allegedly soliciting and forcibly taking a bribe from an Austrian female tourist in exchange for not taking legal action against her for possessing a pack of foreign cigarettes.

According to the police, the incident took place on March 4, 2025, when the three officers were on roadblock duty at the Kollupitiya junction.

They stopped and searched a three-wheeler carrying the Austrian woman and her Sri Lankan guide. During the search, they found a pack of foreign cigarettes in her possession and informed her that such cigarettes could not be used in Sri Lanka.

Investigations revealed that the officers initially demanded Rs. 100,000 from the woman in exchange for not arresting her.

They later took Rs. 50,000 along with the pack of cigarettes and released her without further action.

Following an investigation into the incident, the three officers were apprehended.