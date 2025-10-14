President holds talks with plantation companies on daily wage increase

Posted by Editor on October 14, 2025 - 10:04 am

A special discussion was held yesterday afternoon (October 13) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and representatives of plantation companies regarding the proposed increase in estate workers’ daily wage.

The discussion focused on the proposal to raise the daily wages of plantation workers in line with the salary increases granted to public and private sector employees in the previous budget.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized the importance of ensuring a living wage for plantation workers and improving their living standards. The President also held discussions with company representatives on the methodology for implementing the proposed wage increase.

During the meeting, representatives of the plantation companies outlined the challenges currently faced by the plantation industry. In response, the President explained the government’s policy to develop and strengthen the plantation sector and assured that the government would extend its fullest support in this regard.

The company representatives expressed their appreciation to the President for facilitating the discussion and shared their views and proposals on the future development of the sector.

The discussion was attended by Minister of Plantation and Community Infrastructure Samantha Vidyaratne, Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, Deputy Minister of Labour Mahinda Jayasinghe, Secretary to the Ministry of Labour S.M. Piyatissa, Secretary to the Ministry of Plantation and Community Infrastructure Prabath Chandrakeerthi, Commissioner General of Labour Nadeeka Wataliyadda, and other officials.

Representatives from the Planters’ Association of Ceylon, the Employers’ Federation of Ceylon, Agarapatana and Kotagala Plantations PLC, Kelani Valley Plantations PLC, Malwatte Valley Plantations PLC, Balangoda Plantations PLC, Browns Plantations PLC, Kahawatte Plantations PLC, Kegalle Plantations PLC, and Agalawatta Plantations PLC also participated in the discussion.