PUCSL decides not to change electricity tariffs for this quarter

October 14, 2025

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has announced that the existing electricity tariffs will remain unchanged for the current quarter.

The decision was revealed today (October 14) by PUCSL Chairman Prof. K. P. L. Chandralal during a media briefing held in Colombo.

Prof. Chandralal stated that after reviewing public feedback and the electricity pricing methodology, the Commission decided not to increase tariffs for the next three months.

Earlier, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) had proposed a 6.8% increase in electricity tariffs for the final quarter of 2025. However, the PUCSL decided to seek public opinion on the proposal before making a final decision.

Following the consultation and review process, the Commission has now confirmed that no changes will be made to the existing electricity rates for this period.