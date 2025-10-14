Shasheendra Rajapaksa released on bail

Posted by Editor on October 14, 2025 - 12:15 pm

Former Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa, who had been in remand custody over allegations of committing offences under the Public Property Act, was released on bail today (October 14) by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama issued the order after considering the bail application submitted on behalf of the suspect.

The Magistrate ordered his release on a cash bail of Rs. 50,000 and three sureties of Rs. 20 million each. In addition, a travel ban was imposed on him, and he was instructed to surrender his passport to the court.

The decision to grant bail was made after the court considered several factors, including the medical reports submitted regarding his health condition, the fact that he had been in remand for more than 70 days, and that the investigation was nearing completion.

Shasheendra Rajapaksa was arrested on August 6, 2025, at his residence in Nugegoda by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) over corruption charges.

