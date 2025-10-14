Sri Lankan PM Amarasuriya holds talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, who is on an official visit to China, held wide-ranging discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping today (October 14) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The discussions focused on further deepening Sri Lanka’s engagement with China and consolidating the longstanding friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries. Prime Minister Dr. Amarasuriya is visiting China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping to attend the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women.

The talks in Beijing built on the outcomes of the State Visit made by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to China earlier this year.

Referring to the centuries-old friendship between the two nations, the Prime Minister noted that President Xi’s vision for China’s modernization extends beyond China itself, emphasizing the importance of building a shared future for humanity.

Highlighting China as one of Sri Lanka’s key development partners, Prime Minister Dr. Amarasuriya underscored the continued assistance provided by the Chinese Government under the high-quality Belt and Road Initiative and commended the steady progress achieved in flagship projects in Sri Lanka.

President Xi conveyed his sincere wishes to the President and Government of Sri Lanka on their recent achievements in economic recovery and assured continued support in the fields of trade, tourism, education, and people-to-people cooperation. He also emphasized the importance of maintaining the momentum of bilateral cooperation.

Prime Minister Dr. Amarasuriya reiterated Sri Lanka’s support for President Xi’s Global Governance Initiative, noting its pivotal role in contemporary global governance.