Shasheendra Rajapaksa remanded further until September 30, 2025

Posted by Editor on September 22, 2025 - 10:23 am

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered that former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa, who is currently in remand custody, be further remanded until September 30, 2025.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama issued the order today (September 22), rejecting his bail application.

Shasheendra Rajapaksa was arrested on August 6, 2025, by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) officers at his residence in Nugegoda on corruption charges.

Related Articles: