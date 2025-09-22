Weapons linked to Sampath Manamperi unearthed in Middeniya
Police have discovered a stock of weapons hidden by former Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) local government candidate Sampath Manamperi on land in Middeniya.
The recovery was made during a search operation carried out based on information provided by Manamperi. Police said a gold-colored two T-56 magazine, 115 T-56 bullets, a hand grenade, and a broken 9mm pistol were found at the location.
Investigations revealed that the weapons had been buried on September 3, 2025, at the premises of Manamperi’s mistress’s house.
Manamperi, who is already accused in connection with the discovery of two containers of crystal methamphetamine (ICE) drugs in Middeniya, was produced before the Walasmulla Magistrate’s Court on September 17, 2025.
He is currently in the custody of the Police Narcotics Bureau and was brought to the Western Province (North) Crimes Division yesterday (September 21) for questioning over the buried crystal methamphetamine (ICE) drugs found on his land in Middeniya.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Shasheendra Rajapaksa remanded further until September 30, 2025 September 22, 2025
- Weapons linked to Sampath Manamperi unearthed in Middeniya September 22, 2025
- Sri Lanka declares electricity supply an essential public service September 22, 2025
- Ella bus crash report: Faulty brakes, driver error cited September 21, 2025
- Over 15,000 cannabis plants destroyed in Lunugamwehera – Three arrested September 21, 2025