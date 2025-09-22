Weapons linked to Sampath Manamperi unearthed in Middeniya

Police have discovered a stock of weapons hidden by former Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) local government candidate Sampath Manamperi on land in Middeniya.

The recovery was made during a search operation carried out based on information provided by Manamperi. Police said a gold-colored two T-56 magazine, 115 T-56 bullets, a hand grenade, and a broken 9mm pistol were found at the location.

Investigations revealed that the weapons had been buried on September 3, 2025, at the premises of Manamperi’s mistress’s house.

Manamperi, who is already accused in connection with the discovery of two containers of crystal methamphetamine (ICE) drugs in Middeniya, was produced before the Walasmulla Magistrate’s Court on September 17, 2025.

He is currently in the custody of the Police Narcotics Bureau and was brought to the Western Province (North) Crimes Division yesterday (September 21) for questioning over the buried crystal methamphetamine (ICE) drugs found on his land in Middeniya.