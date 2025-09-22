Sri Lanka declares electricity supply an essential public service
Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has declared all services connected to the supply of electricity as essential public services.
The decision was announced through an Extraordinary Gazette issued yesterday (September 21), under Section 2 of the Essential Public Services Act, No. 61 of 1979.
The order states that services provided by any Public Corporation, Government Department, Local Authority, or Co-operative Society engaged in electricity supply are likely to be impeded or interrupted, making the declaration necessary.
With immediate effect, all electricity-related services will be treated as essential to the life of the community.
The gazette notification was issued by Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake on behalf of the President.
