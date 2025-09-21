Ella bus crash report: Faulty brakes, driver error cited

Posted by Editor on September 21, 2025 - 1:11 pm

The Department of Motor Traffic has released the final investigation report on the bus accident that occurred in the Ella area on September 4, 2025, which claimed the lives of 16 people.

According to the Department, a five-member committee appointed to investigate the incident found that the accident was caused by a fault in the braking system and the driver’s inability to control the vehicle.

The committee’s final report will be handed over to the Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation tomorrow (September 22).

The accident took place near the 23rd-kilometer post on the Ella–Wellawaya road, when the bus plunged into a precipice.

Fifteen people died at the scene, while another woman, who was receiving treatment, passed away on September 12, 2025.

The victims were employees of the Tangalle Municipal Council and members of their families who were on a leisure trip.

Following the accident, the owner of the bus was taken into custody and later released on bail. He was charged with failing to properly maintain the bus.