Over 15,000 cannabis plants destroyed in Lunugamwehera – Three arrested
Posted by Editor on September 21, 2025 - 10:40 am
Lunugamwehera Police raided three illegal cannabis cultivations in the Galpiyessa, Nugewewa area yesterday (September 20) following information received.
The cultivations, spread across nearly 3 acres of land, contained 15,914 cannabis plants, which were destroyed during the operation.
Three suspects, aged 30, 31, and 34, all residents of Thanamalwila, were arrested in connection with the cultivation.
Lunugamwehera Police said further investigations are underway.
