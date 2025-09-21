Health Minister: Medicine shortage due to procurement, not finances

Sri Lanka’s Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa said that the current shortage of medicines in the country is not due to financial constraints but procurement-related issues.

Speaking at a ceremony in Ampara, the Minister explained that the shortage has arisen because of delays in the procurement process. He noted that steps have already been taken to import medicines, and supplies are expected to arrive after November.

The Minister further stated that several medicines are currently unavailable in the private sector, including pharmacies. He explained that during the drug registration process, the government does not allow registration at unlimited prices. Instead, a fixed price range is determined based on the prevailing market situation in South Asian countries. “Those unwilling to comply with this pricing structure have chosen not to supply medicines,” he said.

According to Minister Nalinda, the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC) has already been tasked with handling procurement, and around 80–85 percent of the process has been completed.

Commenting on wider economic challenges, the Minister said that the suspension of several development projects in past years has added a financial burden to the treasury. He pointed out that 17 projects, which were supposed to be completed in 2018, 2020, or 2022, are now being restarted. These projects have already cost the treasury Rs. 59 billion, even though their original completion would have cost Rs. 29 billion.