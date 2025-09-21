Fire in Pettah building extinguished after 12-hour operation

A fire that broke out yesterday (September 20) evening at a building on 1st Cross Street, Pettah, Colombo, was extinguished after a 12-hour operation.

Police stated that the fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault.

The fire started at 4:05 PM on the fourth floor of a shop selling electrical appliances and mobile phones and later spread to another nearby building.

More than 20 fire trucks, a Bell 212 helicopter from the Air Force, as well as officers from the Police, Navy, Air Force, and the Port Fire Unit, were deployed to bring the blaze under control.

Meanwhile, several police teams have been assigned to investigate the incident. Police also said that the Government Analyst and the Magistrate are scheduled to visit the site today (September 21).

Acting Minister of Public Security Sunil Watagala stated that a committee will be appointed to look into the fire at the building on 1st Cross Street, Pettah.

He told the media that special attention will also be given to construction activities in Pettah. Accordingly, the matter will be discussed at the upcoming Regional Coordination Committee meeting.