Sri Lanka calls for dialogue and cooperation at Beijing Xiangshan Forum

Posted by Editor on September 20, 2025 - 6:37 pm

Sri Lanka Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) highlighted the importance of dialogue, regional cooperation, and mutual respect in tackling global and regional security challenges during his address at the 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum in China.

Speaking at the Fourth Plenary Session on the theme “Building regional peace through dialogue and consultation” yesterday (September 19), he said all countries’ legitimate security concerns should be taken seriously and disputes must be resolved peacefully through dialogue and consultation. He also called for open regionalism and greater regional economic integration.

The 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, held from September 17 to 19, 2025, at the Beijing International Convention Center, is one of the Asia-Pacific’s leading platforms for defence and security dialogue. It is co-hosted by the China Association of Military Science (CAMS) and the China Institute of International Strategic Studies (CIISS), and has drawn a large number of defence leaders and delegates from across the world.

Expressing Sri Lanka’s appreciation to China for the invitation, the Defence Secretary said the forum plays a vital role in fostering dialogue and promoting peace in the Asia-Pacific and beyond. Quoting President Xi Jinping’s remarks on respecting security concerns and resolving disputes through consultation, he noted that peace can only be achieved through dialogue, understanding, and constructive engagement.

Emphasising Sri Lanka’s strategic location, he reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to keeping the Indian Ocean a zone of peace, open to cooperation and free from conflict. “Sri Lanka stands ready to act as a bridge of peace and cooperation, facilitating connectivity, trade, and cultural dialogue between East and West,” he said.

He also underlined the strong ties between Sri Lanka and China, recalling over seven decades of friendship built on trust and partnership. He acknowledged China’s support in safeguarding Sri Lanka’s sovereignty and stability, as well as its role in military training and infrastructure development.

Reaffirming Sri Lanka’s stand on regional stability, he said differences among nations are inevitable but must not lead to confrontation. He urged that initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative and ASEAN’s Outlook on the Indo-Pacific should complement one another.

“We must solve our problems among ourselves through dialogue and consultation, guided by equality and mutual respect. This is the spirit we carry forward from the Beijing Xiangshan Forum towards a future where peace triumphs over conflict,” he concluded.