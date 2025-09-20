Dunith Wellalage to rejoin Sri Lanka Team after paying last respects to father

Posted by Editor on September 20, 2025 - 8:00 am

Sri Lanka Cricket announced yesterday (September 19) that Dunith Wellalage, who returned to the country following the sudden passing of his father, will rejoin the national team this morning (September 20).

Wellalage arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday morning with team manager Mahinda Halangoda. After paying his last respects to his father, he left for the United Arab Emirates the same night.

Sri Lanka is scheduled to face Bangladesh today (September 20) under the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup.

Speaking to the media, the young cricketer said his father’s only wish was for him to become a talented player and represent Sri Lanka, and he is determined to fulfill that wish.

“From my childhood, I received great support from my father. His only dream was for me to become a good cricketer and play for the country. I will definitely fulfill that dream.

We still have matches left in the Asia Cup, and I hope to give 100% to my team. I also received great support from Sir Sanath, captain Charith, the team, and everyone in Sri Lanka. That gave me strength, and I am grateful for it.

Since my early days, my father stood by me day and night for the sake of my cricket. Because of that sacrifice, I am able to represent the country today. I know his hopes, and I intend to fulfill them,” Wellalage said.