Two bodies found in Tangalle house, third dies in hospital; Drugs recovered

Posted by Editor on September 22, 2025 - 10:40 am

Two bodies were found in an abandoned house under renovation in the Seenimodara area of Tangalle.

Police said the bodies were discovered inside the house, while another man who was at the scene fell ill suddenly and died after being admitted to the Tangalle Base Hospital. His body is now kept at the hospital morgue.

A search of the premises also led to the recovery of 10 packets suspected to contain the drug Ice (crystal methamphetamine), hidden inside a lorry parked near the house.

Police have launched a full-scale investigation, while the Government Analyst’s Department is conducting post-mortem examinations to determine the causes of death.

UPDATE – 12:30 PM:

Police have recovered over 10 kilograms of a narcotic substance suspected to be crystal methamphetamine (ICE) from the same house.

UPDATE – 02:15 PM:

More than 200 kilograms of heroin and ice (crystal meth) were found in a lorry that had been parked nearby.

Earlier, the police stated that during the investigation, they had found 10 packets of ice (crystal methamphetamine) in a small lorry located near the house.