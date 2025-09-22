President Dissanayaka to strengthen Sri Lanka–Japan ties on official visit

At the invitation of the Government of Japan, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka will make an official visit to Japan from September 27 to 30, 2025.

During the visit, President Dissanayaka will have an audience with His Majesty the Emperor of Japan and hold a summit meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister to discuss a wide range of issues of mutual interest.

The President will address a high-level Business Forum in Tokyo, attended by key Japanese business leaders and investors, with a focus on emerging economic opportunities in Sri Lanka.

President Dissanayaka will also visit “EXPO 2025 Osaka” as a Guest of the Government of Japan on the occasion of Sri Lanka Day at the event. The Expo will showcase Sri Lanka’s cultural heritage and economic potential to an international audience.

In addition, the President will meet members of the Sri Lankan expatriate community residing in Japan.

President Dissanayaka will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath and senior government officials.

The visit is expected to further strengthen the longstanding friendship and cooperation between Sri Lanka and Japan.