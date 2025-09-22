Yoshitha Rajapaksa, Daisy Forrest case set for October 15, 2025

The Colombo High Court has ordered that the case filed by the Attorney General against former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s son, Yoshitha Rajapaksa, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, be taken up on October 15, 2025.

It was reported that when the case was called today (September 22), the defendants, Yoshitha Rajapaksa and his aunt Daisy Forrest Wickremesinghe, also known as ‘Daisy Achchi’ appeared before the court.

The Attorney General filed this case against Yoshitha Rajapaksa and Daisy Forrest Wickremesinghe, accusing them of unlawfully acquiring assets and property worth approximately Rs. 73 million, thereby committing an offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.