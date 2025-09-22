Lorry carrying 200 kg of ICE and heroin seized in Tangalle

Posted by Editor on September 22, 2025 - 12:30 pm

A lorry carrying about 200 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ICE) and heroin has been taken into police custody.

Police stated that the vehicle was seized while transporting the drugs in the Tangalle area.

UPDATE – 12:02 PM:

Meanwhile, the police said that four unused revolvers, still in their packaging, have also been recovered from the lorry and taken into custody.