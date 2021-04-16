STF opens fire at Cab defying orders at checkpoint in Point Pedro

Two persons have sustained injuries after the Police Special Task Force (STF) officers opened fire at a Cab that defied the orders to stop at a checkpoint in Point Pedro in Jaffna.

According to the Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana, the incident took place at around 7.30 am today (April 16).

The relevant checkpoint is being operated by the STF personnel in order to protect natural sand mines and to prevent illegal sand mining in the area.

“The STF officers had ordered a cab which was moving towards the checkpoint to stop the vehicle. However, the cab had moved further eluding the officers and according to them, the driver of the cab had attempted to run over them,” Police Spokesman said.

“At that point, the officers had been compelled to open fire on the vehicle under the provisions of the Penal Code. However, the cab had travelled without stopping despite the STF opening fire on the vehicle. Later, it was revealed that two individuals had been admitted to the Point Pedro hospital with gunshot injuries,” he added.

The injured are 13 and 26 years of age. The Point Pedro police are conducting further investigations into the incident and operations are underway in search of the cab.