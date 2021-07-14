Striking teachers a worthless group – Keheliya

The Government yesterday (11) criticised the principals and teachers who have stopped online teaching and called them a ‘worthless group.’ Addressing the weekly Cabinet Media briefing at the Department of Government Information, Cabinet Spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella said the teachers refusing to teach the children should be taken very seriously.

He added that in a situation where the Government is making every effort to ensure education and secure the future of children, teachers should act more independently and responsibly.

He claimed that at first, the teachers were demonstrating solely against the General Sir John Kotelawela National Defence University (KDU) Bill, despite not having read it thoroughly, and that later on, they began to break quarantine rules and regulations.

Apart from protesting the KDU Bill, he alleged that teachers, as a responsible group, should not place the blame or pressure on the innocent students who are attempting to survive through online education. He stated that they are attempting to vaccinate the teachers and safely resume academic activities in schools, adding that impeding pupils’ education in this manner is revolting in such a situation.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Thameenah Razeek)