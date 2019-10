The Supreme Court today extended the order staying the Special High Court Trial-at-Bar from hearing the D.A. Rajapaksa Museum Case till December 20.

The case against former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa and six others was filed by the Attorney General for allegedly misappropriating state funds amounting to Rs 33.9 million during the construction of the D.A. Rajapaksa Museum and Memorial in Medamulana.