Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna wins the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha
The results overall results of Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election have been released a short while ago.
The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna succeeded in winning all 17 divisions of the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha at the election held today.
That was by obtaining 23,372 votes.
|Logo
|Party
|Votes
|Seats
|SLPP
|23,372
|17
|UNP
|10,113
|7
|UPFA
|5,273
|3
|JVP
|2,435
|2
The overall results of the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election were officially released at around 9.50 pm today (11).
The United National Party (UNP) has secured 7 seats after obtaining some 10,113 votes at the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election.
The United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) secured 3 seats after obtaining 5,273 votes.
Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) secured 2 seats after obtaining 2,435 votes.
The balloting of the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election commenced at 7.00 am this morning (11) and peacefully concluded at 4.00 pm.
A total of 53,384 voters were eligible to cast their votes at the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election which was held at 47 polling booths.