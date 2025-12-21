Suspect arrested at BIA with 42,000 illegal cigarettes

Posted by Editor on December 21, 2025 - 9:15 am

A suspect was arrested at the arrival terminal of Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake for possessing 42,000 cigarettes (210 cartons) that had been illegally brought into the country on the night of December 20, 2025.

The arrest was made by officers of the Airport Unit of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) following received information.

The suspect is a 21-year-old resident of the Apalapitiya area on the Avissawella Road.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Airport Unit of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).