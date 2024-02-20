Suspected drug trafficker injured in shooting at Borella
A 38-year-old individual was injured in a shooting near a housing complex at Ananda Rajakaruna Mawatha in Borella last night (February 19) and was admitted to the National Hospital, Colombo for treatment, police said.
They stated that the shooting was carried out by a gunman who arrived on a motorcycle in front of the apartment complex located on Ananda Rajakaruna Mawatha, Borella.
Investigations have revealed that the victim, identified as a member of an organized crime syndicate, is also a large-scale drug trafficker, and was granted bail on February 05 from a case related to drug trafficking.
The exact motive behind the shooting is yet to be ascertained.
The suspects have not been identified yet, and the Borella Police have initiated further investigations.
